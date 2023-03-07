Three points that relaunch Turin towards the European zone. A handsome Toro who made up for the defeat in the derby: “Excellent first half – says Juric to Sky – Then we suffered against an excellent Bologna team, however conceding little, and with good counterattacks. We found continuity in the game and the results arrived “

“We have young guys who need to grow, we need to work, there have been falls and they get back up, that’s how it was for Radonjic, what happened in the derby will help him, you need to be focused even on the little things – continues Juric – Linetty? Is he a a guy who has been doing very well for a while, last year he was ahead of Pobega and Mandragora, now he’s fundamental, he understands the game, he has a sense of position. Schuurs? He has brains, the will to grow, he learns everything, he works, he improves. he played a great match today, but everyone did well.” The closing is on Sanabria: “He has specific characteristics, in the last two months we have found balance between us, I don’t ask him for things he is unable to give me, he attacks the near post well, he just has to continue like this, loaded, he knows how to play football and he moves the ball well.” Finally, a digression on the Bologna coach, his former teammate: “Thiago was an amazing player, from another category, that year with Genoa is an example of how teams are built. We were excellent, then they arrived two champions like him and Milito and we had to go to the Champions League. Can we go to Europe too? Of course, if Thiago Motta and Milito arrive… There are many of Gasperini’s pupils, it’s contagious”.