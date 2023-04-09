A penalty from Dybala after 8′ was enough for Roma to bend Juric’s Turin. “We gave away a goal, like against Napoli. It can’t happen but it’s happening often. Then we had a few goals with Pellegri and Miranchuk. We weren’t able to score against a Roma that closed and was waiting for us. Gifts are paid for and rightly so,” says the grenade technician to Dazn’s microphones.

“The team is giving enough. There are 9 games to go and we need to get into the game better than today and be hungrier to bring home the result, even by playing dirtier – adds Juric -. We are not yet strong enough to look ahead (with regard to race for Europe, ed.). We’re in the gray area and it’s okay not to be lower down. It’s normal that we want to do more but it’s clear that we don’t have the skills to do it at the moment”. Then he closes with the sore point of set pieces: “We are really sad. We beat them badly, we have few jumpers to score goals. We are one of the teams that has conceded the most from set pieces and created the least. The characteristics of the players are such that there allow us to be dangerous enough, we’ve also lost some games due to corners, because we’re not tough and physically structured. Belotti? He’s a great boy, he behaved well with us. He remains splendid, it’s fair to say goodbye well. from the beginning given the important past of Toro, but it didn’t happen and that’s okay”.