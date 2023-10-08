“We will start again stronger than ever” assures the Granata coach, dejected after the defeat against Juve. “In these first games we saw very little of what we wanted to create, we are incomplete”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara – Turin

In the thousand faces of Juric, we had never seen this. When the derby has been over for almost an hour, he takes a seat in the press room of the Stadium. After the first question he suddenly falls backwards in his chair in a sign of discouragement. In the two and a half years in the grenade, Juric offered many images of himself but never one so dejected, disheartened, even distressed. “It’s frustrating like this, it’s frustrating to concede goals like this”, he repeats almost as if to exorcise a pain that is tearing him apart. “I’m very sorry – he says and his voice seems to get stuck in his throat – I have enormous regret for the fans because I wasn’t able to give them joy”.

From the request for fanaticism on the eve ("to encourage the kids to go further") we moved on to self-criticism. In 24 hours Juric's verbal register changes diametrically: "I'm not accusing anyone, the boys interpreted the match as I asked. And they did the first half as we should. If we find ourselves in this situation, it's my fault: this is a start to the season that wasn't up to what we had imagined, we expected it to be different. I wasn't able to give that little extra: I made a lot of mistakes." What makes Juric's face dark as night is the mini-result of his journey after 8 days. "We are unfinished: we started from an idea at the beginning of the season, so far I haven't been able to realize it as I wanted. Last year we finished with great confidence – he reflects -: there was a mix of dynamism, aggression and technique. Then we started again with great confidence, but in these first games we saw very little of what we wanted to create. We wanted to become a complete team, but we didn't succeed."

strange things — It would be superfluous to talk about Milinkovic’s gifts, but Juric cannot understand one thing: “Things happen in the derby that are impossible to explain. We knew we had to be careful about free kicks, but I never imagined conceding goals from two free kicks corner and in this way. It becomes difficult to analyze everything else… But I don’t accuse anyone, the team didn’t show up empty.” And he defends his boys: “In these two years the team has done its best.”

I made a lot of mistakes, I have to give more to these guys. Of course, conceding two goals like that from a corner hurts Ivan Juric

In the last three matches, Toro has never scored, pulling away between Lazio, Verona and Juve. "It wasn't a great day for the attack in general, even though I saw Vlasic alive. There are some problems to resolve ahead." He reiterates that the hypothesis of the two strikers is in his thoughts: "The option is there, we will see in the break how to plan the continuation. Even if against Lazio, despite playing with Zapata and Sanabria, we didn't create much". He closes on the individuals: "Radonjic? No problem with him: I need everyone. Him, Sanabria, all those who today perhaps aren't at their happiest. After the break we have to start again stronger than ever and very determined. And first of all I have to give more and better to these kids."