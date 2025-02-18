One reason why Juri Knorr moves to Aalborg in summer is known to be that the middle man of the hype around himself in Germany will occasionally become a lot. So rather to Denmark, into the smaller league, where there is less excitement; Where there are not so many German reporters, because it is almost 300 kilometers from the border to Aalborg. Knorr can also play high -class handball in Denmark, even in the Champions League. Only everyday life is more tranquil.

However, Knorr did not expect one thing in his contract signature: that in Aalborg he meets one of the greatest celebrities in the handball industry. In a surprising step and with the rejection of his complete career plan, the Norwegian Sander Sagosen joined the eelborgians last week. Hin Fort from Kolstad, his youth club in Trondheim, who actually wanted to mix in Sagosen Europe’s handball elite. Back to Aalborg Handbold, the constant Champions League representative, who narrowly lost the royal class final against FC Barcelona last summer.

And where he meets Juri Knorr in summer. Sagosen and Knorr in a team, this idea has a lot of charm and is almost promising. Two such creative and outstanding handball players in a team can do a lot, especially since it is not to be feared that both of them have to roll around a place in the back. Both Knorr and Sagosen can act in the middle position and in the left back space. Sagosen is the more experienced man who has already played in Paris and Kiel and was able to win the Champions League (2020 with Kiel). He is 29 and therefore five years older than Knorr, the expert in turn trusted the big breakthrough in the coming years.

If everything runs optimally, Knorr and Sagosen could shoulder part of the responsibility, on and off the square. And relieve the others in this way. “A bomb,” wrote the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladetthat had been the first to report on the Sagosen deal. It is always a big bang.

After four days, Sagosen is already winning the first title with Aalborg

Sagosen has already promptly won his first title with Aalborg. The change was public on Thursday, and the Danish cup final was already on on Sunday. Sagosen did not play much, because of his calf injury suffered at the World Cup, he only came against Silkeborg to briefly in defense. But he hung in, even put on one of these golden party cylinders for the award ceremony. He is now part of Aalborg.

For Sagosen, the change is also the admission that he has speculated in the choice of his career path. At the THW Kiel, where Sagosen played from 2020 to 2023, they were willing to entrust the future to the Norwegians and to build the new team around him. Surprisingly, he decided in 2023 to return to his home club, who suddenly attracted the millions of an investor. Not only Sagosen was obliged to also the industry sizes Magnus Gullerud, Magnus Röd and Janus Smarason. The goal: only become number one in Norway, then in Europe. The food company Rema 1000 acted in the background, and it should not fail because of the change.

But soon it became clear that Kolstad had financially speculated. The club shortened the player salaries, then the top forces continued. The only one who stayed at first was Sagosen, probably out of a great sense of responsibility. Until he realized that his career would not come to a good end if he sank in Little Kolstad, while the mail is going on in world handball. Especially since Sagosen repeatedly reported mental problems in interviews.

In Aalborg, they initially could not believe that a real option would exist to bring Sagos back (he already played here from 2014 to 2017). But then everything went quickly. A transfer was due; As Aalborg’s club director Jan Larsen confirmed, Sagosen does without part of the salary in order to be part of the Aalborg team in the future. He “never hurried that I had experienced some of the best years of my handball career here,” said Sagosen. He now wanted to win everything, including the Champions League.

Even the Portuguese Miguel Martins is entitled to play again

In fact, every club that wants to achieve the victory in the premier class will have to pass Aalborg in the future. The club does not only have sagoses and under contract from summer to Juri Knorr. The two Danes Thomas Arnoldsen and Mads Hoxter and the Swede Lukas Nilsson play in the back room; Defense chief and circuit runner is the Danish world -class man Simon Hald. The Portuguese Miguel Martins also returns somewhat unexpectedly. He was blocked shortly before the World Cup launch for a positive doping test, but now declared entitled to play after a negative B sample. And in the gate there is Niklas Landin, the two -time world handball player, who is one of the world’s best topstore even after his resignation from the Danish national team.

A German trainer almost sat on the bench with the whole star casserole. When Knorr signed in Aalborg, Maik Machulla was the coach of the Danes. But he had to go in November. His successor to the chief position is the 33-year-old Dane Simon Dahl, his former assistant coach. A fairly small name in world handball, but the club is not lacking in big names.