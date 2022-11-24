Daddy IssuesIn the Daddy Issues series, we take a closer look at modern fatherhood. How equal are both parents in our motherhood culture? This week ‘ Jurgen, who mourns his deceased daughter and misses like-minded fathers.

“I am the father of two daughters, Senna and Luna”, says Jurgen van Riel (46) from Oisterwijk. As Jurgen puts it, it seems like it has never been any different. But Luna is gone. Not for five years.

His youngest daughter was diagnosed with LM (leptomeningeal melanocytosis) in 2017 at the age of 9, a rare condition in which tumors metastasize in the meninges. “The doctors thought she only had a week to live,” says Jurgen. That was nine months. ,,Fortunately we still had a little time to finish Luna’s bucket list. Seeing pandas, to a musical, on vacation. And marry both papa, mama and Senna. We did everything we could.”



In the Netherlands, almost a hundred children die of cancer every year. They do have a mother and a father. Then why don’t we hear them? Jurgen

After Luna passed away on December 24, 2017, Jurgen felt the need to talk. But many friends around him stopped asking how he was doing. Probably afraid to have another heavy conversation, Jurgen thinks. His wife, on the other hand, did have girlfriends with whom she could open her heart.

Jurgen therefore went online to look for fellow sufferers. But he didn’t find them there either. “I mainly saw mothers who told their story and sought contact with each other. And if fathers were already connected to an online group, no one opened their mouth.” Where are the grieving fathers, he wondered. Am I the only one? “In the Netherlands, almost a hundred children die of cancer every year. They do have a mother and a father. Then why don’t we hear them? They don’t just dissolve, do they?”

A dormant volcano

In the absence of a male perspective on grief, Jurgen decided to blog about his loss himself. About the beautiful memories of his daughter and his decision to seek psychological help, for example. Now he does come into contact with other men. He gets a lot of messages from fathers, he says. “They think it’s brave that I’m so open. They also ask me for tips on how to deal with their own grief.”

For men, the threshold is higher than for women to seek help and talk about their grief, he thinks. “They quickly think that they can do it alone and hope that it will wear itself out. They probably also have more difficulty acknowledging emotions.”

For a long time he himself felt like ‘a sleeping volcano’. It felt like he could explode at any moment. But he didn’t know when, and that frightened him. That’s why I started seeking professional help. Luckily I have no problem with that. It is very important to be vulnerable.” Also as father and husband, says Jurgen.



It is important to realize that one way of grieving is no better or worse than the other Agnes Boer, grief expert

Mourning in your own way

Men often grieve differently than women, says grief coach Agnes Boer. Women think more about their grief and want to talk about it, while men more often take a practical stand and keep their grief to themselves. This can cause problems in the relationship of parents who have lost a child. “It is important to realize that one way of grieving is no better or worse than the other,” says Boer.

People often think that talking is essential to processing your grief and getting through it together, but talking is sometimes overvalued, she thinks. As long as you express your needs. “Do you need to be alone and go for a walk? Then communicate that. And give each other a hug when you come back. That can be enough to stay connected with each other.”

He and his wife do indeed grieve in a completely different way, says Jurgen. But the often heard prejudice that men flee in their work does not apply to him. “My wife devoted herself completely to her work. I just didn’t care about my work anymore.”

She does want to have long conversations about Luna more often, while he doesn’t always want to. “I prefer to go cycling on my own. Or I consciously seek out the sadness. Then I cry for half an hour while listening to the playlist of her funeral.” Blogging and the reactions of other fathers also help him a lot. “It gives me energy and meaning that I no longer find in other things,” says Jurgen. “No matter how differently we deal with our grief, we will always accept that from each other. We don’t blame each other. We have therefore promised Luna that we will do our very best to stay together.”





