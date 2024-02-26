One coach, one club, one idea: By winning their first title this season, Liverpool FC impressively demonstrated what has been achieved in this club under Jürgen Klopp. Who would have believed football could do that?

UTo get any idea what Liverpool FC is all about, all you had to do on Sunday was watch the cheering scenes shortly after the final whistle of the final of the League Cup against Chelsea, which is completely insignificant internationally.

There has been a lot of talk recently about investors in football, about the power of money and its destructive effects, about the transformation of football into a gigantic business, and about the end of the connection between fans and the clubs. And then this: The stands of London's Wembley Stadium, filled with LFC fans, are transformed into a sea of ​​happiness that leaves little room for improvement over the next few months, in which Liverpool can win three more major titles.