Club football is beginning to return after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and in England some matches for the Carabao Cup have already been played in the run-up to the famous Boxing Day of the Premier League, Jürgen Klopp praised Lionel Messi and the entire Argentine squad for consecrate himself world champion in Arab lands but for the rosarino crack he had special words.
In the press conference prior to the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, the German coach was full of praise for the Argentine striker, saying that “He is the best soccer player of my life.” It is common to hear this type of praise for Lionel Messi but mentioning it from a coach as prestigious as the man from the Reds deserves to be highlighted.
“Lionel Messi is the best football player of my life. The way he plays at that age… should give us a hint of how long footballers can perform at the highest level. It was a pleasure to see him at the World Cup. “
– Jürgen Klopp on Messi’s World Cup
In addition, when he was consulted about the final that ended with victory for the Albiceleste, he assured that “it was the best final I have seen in my life after 80 minutes” alluding to the fact that the first 80 minutes of the match were dominated by the team from Lionel Scaloni and then came the flurry of Kylian Mbappé to take the match to extra time. In turn, he assured that he is very happy for the Argentines since “they have waited a long time” to raise the World Cup again.
Undoubtedly, we will continue to hear comments about the title achieved by Argentina in Qatar in what was its third World Cup in its history and the first for Lionel Messi who no longer has trophies to lift.
