Time of truth. The decisive week of the course begins for the Real Madrid. From now on, each game and each tie becomes a being or not being where maximum competitiveness and mentality are key, so talent and performance must appear more than ever on the part of the protagonists.

Depleted. As a first course comes the Liverpool from Jürgen Klopp, the champion of Europe two years ago, a team that imposes an infernal rhythm in its matches but this season has seen its level somewhat diminished due to the numerous and important casualties in long-term injury mode, especially in irreplaceable players and keys to their form to play so risky. Van Dijk and Joe gomes they condition the fact of defending fifty meters from your goal and that they can live in a situation of “man to man” duels during many phases of the game, so that the rest of the teammates can defend forward with maximum aggression.

Pressure. Liverpool activates its pressure with the ball in transit, for example, when there is a pass from the side to the center back. They are no longer in a position to force you to play direct, but they position themselves and when there is a pass that is not tense enough or when the first attacker activates the pressure, they are like wolves. They tend to press by covering the pass line with the footballer they release and they are really going to steal, not just to bother. Of course, the attackers usually repeat one or two efforts, from there, their ideal scenario is that that play has already been complicated by that first line of pressure and that they are the midfielders, who in Klopp’s teams make a huge effort , those who steal and thus have the attack trident off the hook to be able to make a quick and fearsome transition. They handle the space behind the defense extremely well, either after stealing or with vertical passes. This is your greatest danger.

Vulnerable areas. The vulnerable areas of this Liverpool are behind the steering wheels (on the sides of Fabinho) due to the continuous tendency of these to defend forward and have to cover a lot of field, also on the weak side if you manage to turn the game quickly, something in which Real Madrid is a master thanks to the movements of the ball and that they swing considerably. And put to choose a side, Robertson is a better defender, for aggressiveness and concepts that Alexander-Arnold, a footballer with great offensive talent but who does not comply with defensive obligations as rigorously as the Scotsman. Eliminatory that will demand a great effort and a high level from Real Madrid.