Jürgen Klopp can currently live with second place in the Premier League. And when looking at Liverpool FC's current goal tally compared to league leaders Arsenal FC, the 56-year-old coach of the “Reds” has words of warning. Some would now tell them that they have to go for the goal difference, said Klopp: “That would be the stupidest thing we could do.”

After Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have 71 points. The “Gunners” had won 3-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion the day before and had a goal record that was nine goals better. “It doesn’t happen on purpose. “You don’t win a game and want to score eight goals and it happens,” emphasized Klopp: “I knew it would remain very tricky until the end.”

Usury of opportunities at Liverpool FC

Ultimately, all that matters to Klopp is that he and Liverpool are in first place in the English championship after matchday 38. Of course, it is always better to always stand there and have a distance between yourself and the other teams. But they are coping well with their situation, said Klopp, who will be leaving Liverpool FC after this season and taking a break. The “Reds” started the weekend as leaders.

After the game at Old Trafford, the statisticians recorded 28 to 9 shots on goal in favor of the “Reds”, but an enormous excess of chances – especially in the first half – cost Klopp's team victory in the traditional duel on Sunday. The coach could still live with the draw in Manchester: “I know people will see it as two lost points. But we have one point more than before the away game at Manchester United.”

Mohamed Salah (84th minute) saved the tie with a penalty kick after Bruno Fernandes (50th) with a goal from 40 meters and Kobbie Mainoo (67th) turned the game around for Man United. Team manager Erik ten Hag's team seemed to have no chance in the first half, but with generous help from the guests they made a comeback. The Colombian Luis Diaz (23rd) gave the Reds the lead.







Also in the championship race is defending champion Manchester City in third place with just one point less than Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. Klopp also believes that there will be a change in the top ranks in the coming weeks. But you shouldn't always play for a draw, the German coach admitted.

“If you want to win the Premier League you have to be exceptional. And we are in the middle of the fight, that hasn’t changed today,” said Klopp, emphatically combative, on the Sky microphone. “That’s all I need.” Of course, the result isn’t his “dream result”: “But I’m not so naive that I think we’ll just come here and fire them away.”

Klopp didn't look for anyone to blame either. “I wish we had more points, but I'm absolutely happy and over the moon that these guys got us into this situation. The same guys who missed a few chances today are the ones who got us 71 points, so I'm absolutely happy with that,” said the 56-year-old. However, he also knew that the performance against Man United “wouldn’t be enough” to be at the top after 38 match days: “Definitely not.”