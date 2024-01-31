Jürgen Klopp has dismissed fears of Liverpool FC falling apart after his departure in the summer as unfounded. “Nobody has to worry. This club is stable, 100 percent, and everything will be fine,” said the 56-year-old on Tuesday.

“A week ago, when no one knew about my decision and the contracts were still valid for 18 months, no one asked. So slow down and give us a moment, give the boys a moment,” demanded Klopp. He recommends “remaining calm in this area”.

“There’s still enough time”

The important professionals whose contracts expire in the summer of 2025 include Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The owners of Liverpool FC have known about Klopp's departure since November.

Klopp explained that no contracts have been extended since then due to the good relationship with the players. “That’s not possible, especially not with the good relationship we have. There’s still enough time for everything,” he said. The professionals spoke out about their future in Liverpool immediately after it became known that the Klopp era was coming to an end.

Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool FC at the end of the season last week. He had already stated some time ago that he wanted to take a break after saying goodbye to Liverpool. He had recently been repeatedly traded as a national coach and at other top European clubs.