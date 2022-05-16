Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Jürgen Klopp spoke about the Champions League final and the outcome of the Premier

May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
Sports
JÃ¼rgen Klopp

JÃ¼rgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

The German helmsman also referred to two possible casualties that Liverpool would have this week.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Monday that his team will face Real Madrid in the Paris final against the rival with “the most experience in the Champions League on this planet.”.

‘It’s not that we’re the big favourites’

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

“It’s not that we’re the big favourites”Klopp said at a press conference prior to tomorrow’s match in the English league against Southampton.

The Champions League final will be an “open” game, considered the coach, who stressed that Madrid “have already won the league”, while Liverpool continues to struggle to catch up with Manchester City, with a four-point advantage at the head of the league. Premier.

(Also: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa decision for ‘irregularity’ in document).

“Between now and then (the Champions League final) we still have two very important games” – against Southampton and against Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are doubtful for Tuesday’s game, after leaving the field injured during the FA Cup final that Klopp’s men won on Saturday against Chelsea.

“We have to make a lot of decisions” ahead of the next duel, said the coach. “But what I can promise, definitely, is that we will put together a line-up to try and win the game at Southampton.”he concluded.

EFE

