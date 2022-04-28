Jürgen Klopp renews with Liverpool until 2026, according to the press

After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, everything seems to be a party for the ‘red’ team.

According to information from reputable British journalists, Jürgen Klopp has just signed his renewal as Liverpool manager until 2026.

In principle, as it has been known, the idea is for Klopp to be the ‘network’ coach for much longer. The option to prolong their contractual relationship, beyond what was agreed, would be in the signed text.

ADVANCE