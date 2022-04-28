Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jürgen Klopp renews with Liverpool until 2026, according to the press

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz and Klopp

Klopp and Diaz.

The German DT hopes to complete more than a decade as the helmsman of the ‘red’ team.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, everything seems to be a party for the ‘red’ team.

According to information from reputable British journalists, Jürgen Klopp has just signed his renewal as Liverpool manager until 2026.

In principle, as it has been known, the idea is for Klopp to be the ‘network’ coach for much longer. The option to prolong their contractual relationship, beyond what was agreed, would be in the signed text.

ADVANCE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jürgen #Klopp #renews #Liverpool #press

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How the passion for Henny Vrienten managed to disrupt my adolescent life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.