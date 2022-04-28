Jürgen Klopp renews with Liverpool until 2026, according to the press

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Klopp and Diaz.
The German DT hopes to complete more than a decade as the helmsman of the ‘red’ team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 28, 2022, 10:26 AM
After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, everything seems to be a party for the ‘red’ team.
According to information from reputable British journalists, Jürgen Klopp has just signed his renewal as Liverpool manager until 2026.
In principle, as it has been known, the idea is for Klopp to be the ‘network’ coach for much longer. The option to prolong their contractual relationship, beyond what was agreed, would be in the signed text.
ADVANCE
April 28, 2022, 10:26 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jürgen #Klopp #renews #Liverpool #press
Leave a Reply