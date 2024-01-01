Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool managerhad a special match this Monday, January 1st, in the victory against Newcastle, 4.-2 at Anfield.

Klopp had an intense match, which started off complicated and gradually unraveled in favor of Liverpool, who had a good performance Luis Diaz.

At the end of the game there was a particular moment that the Reds coach experienced. Klopp headed towards one of the stands, as he always does, to encourage the fans celebrating the victory.

At those moments, Klopp's wedding ring fell from his hands, there were moments of anguish for the coach who could not find the ring on the grass of the Anfield stadium. He even asked an officer for help.

His face transformed when he finally found the lost ring, gave it a kiss in front of the camera and celebrated twice.

Klopp lost his wedding ring 💍! on the Anfield grass celebrating the victory against Newcastle and when he found him he gave him a 💋 on camera. 😂pic.twitter.com/AFiCWQNbzi — Rosario Pompizzi (@RosarioPompizzi) January 1, 2024

