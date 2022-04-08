Monday, April 11, 2022
Jurgen Klopp: ‘Manchester City vs. Liverpool, like a Federer vs. Nadal’

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

Luis Díaz’s coach spoke prior to the Premier League classic.

World football is awaiting the most important match in the Premier League, to be played next Sunday between Manchester City and Liverpoolkey to define the new champion.

Jurgen Klopp spoke prior to the commitment, which many have described as classic, Well, the two teams are separated by a single point in a table that City leads with 73 points.

The match. “It’s very important and I’m really looking forward to it, one of the biggest challenges you can face in football and that’s good, that’s why you do this kind of thing, that’s why you work.”

A comparison. “City vs. Liverpool is like Federer vs Nadal”, it’s something like that, I see it like that”. That says how tough and close it is.”

Pep Guardiola. “He is the best coach in the world and we would all agree on that. If anyone doubts him, I have no idea how that could happen.”

Fix errors. “We all think a lot about the football that is played and that is the reason why sometimes we make mistakes. Sometimes we find the right things to do and that makes us more independent, but the mistakes are there and they have to be corrected”.

Sports

