Klopp may leave, but he is not going to stop completing historic feats for the Premier League and this is demonstrated by the new goal he has just achieved, which is that he has become the fourth coach in history to reach 200 coaching victories. to a single club, after celebrities like Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsène Wenger and of course, the great coach of the moment, Pep Guardiola. On the other hand, and even if it is in fewer games, the Catalan has only 10 wins, which makes it a shame that the German has already decided to leave the league because it could be, and in fact is being, another nice rivalry on the benches for the history.

Jürgen Klopp will hope to become just the fourth manager to win 200 Premier League games in charge of a single club tonight, as his Liverpool team host Chelsea at Anfield. Will I reach 200 league wins tonight? https://t.co/sDCVifbK2V#ad #LIVCHE — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) January 31, 2024

In the following table we can see a breakdown so far of Klopp's 200 victories since he arrived in the 15/16 season and how they have been going each season for the German: