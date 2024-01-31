Liverpool's German coach said very recently that he has decided to leave the club, but despite his surprising news, since no one expected anything similar, he is not going to leave this season halfway and is going to try to win as much as possible, as proves by going first in the Premier League. The Liverpool club, which already has 5 points ahead of its fans although with one more game than Manchester City, knows that it depends on itself to win the league championship and today it is certifying it with a resounding victory against Chelsea.
Klopp may leave, but he is not going to stop completing historic feats for the Premier League and this is demonstrated by the new goal he has just achieved, which is that he has become the fourth coach in history to reach 200 coaching victories. to a single club, after celebrities like Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsène Wenger and of course, the great coach of the moment, Pep Guardiola. On the other hand, and even if it is in fewer games, the Catalan has only 10 wins, which makes it a shame that the German has already decided to leave the league because it could be, and in fact is being, another nice rivalry on the benches for the history.
Klopp's 200 in the Premier League
So far this season, he has already achieved 15 victories and has only had one defeat, which puts him, if he continues at this pace, with the opportunity to be his best season as coach of the red club. So far, his best season was 19/20 where he scored 99 points and an average of 2.61 points per game, leaving only 17 points in 3 draws and 3 losses. But it wasn't that one but the previous one, the 18/19 season in which he only lost one game, but drawing 7 left him with 97 points and that made him lose against Manchester City.
In the following table we can see a breakdown so far of Klopp's 200 victories since he arrived in the 15/16 season and how they have been going each season for the German:
|
Season
|
Earned
|
Tied
|
Lost
|
Points per game
|
Position
|
23/24
|
fifteen
|
6
|
1
|
2.29
|
1
|
22/23
|
19
|
10
|
9
|
1.76
|
5
|
21/22
|
28
|
8
|
2
|
2.42
|
2
|
20/21
|
twenty
|
9
|
9
|
1.82
|
3
|
19/20
|
32
|
3
|
3
|
2.61
|
1
|
19/18
|
30
|
7
|
1
|
2.55
|
2
|
17/18
|
twenty-one
|
12
|
5
|
1.97
|
4
|
16/17
|
22
|
10
|
6
|
2.00
|
4
|
15/16
|
13
|
9
|
8
|
1.60
|
8
