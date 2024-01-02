with videoLiverpool recorded a 4-2 win over Newcastle United on Monday evening, but coach Jürgen Klopp almost had a dramatic evening. After the final whistle, the German lost his wedding ring. To his great relief, he found the gem among the blades of grass after thorough searching.
