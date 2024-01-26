The German coach Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/2024 season. In a surprising decision that moves the world of football and has all the 'red' fans speechless.

According to the official website of Liverpool, the decision comes after eight and a half exceptionally successful years at the helm. This season, the club is fighting for the four trophies up for grabs and hopes to finish with a historic performance.

I can understand it being a shock to a lot of people right now, when you hear it for the first time.

In an interview with the English club's media, Klopp said he had a message for the fans: “I will leave the club at the end of the season. “I can understand that it's a shock to a lot of people right now, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.”

In his heartfelt message to the fans, with whom he has a close relationship, the German said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that it is the one I have to make. “It's just that I'm running out, how can I put it, without energy.”

Klopp's time at Liverpool has been truly successful: he won the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao, the Club World Cup and gave him the title most desired by the fans, achieving the Premier League after a drought of more than 20 years.

“I don't have any problems now, obviously, I've known it for a long time and I'll have to announce it at some point, but now I'm absolutely fine. I know I can't do the job over and over and over and over again. After the years that we spent together and after all the time we spent together and After all the things we went through together, respect for you grew, love for you grew and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth. “That's all, more or less,” he added in his message to the fans.

In the current season, Klopp has the lead in the Premier League and has already qualified for the final of the Carabao Cup, which he will play against Chelsea. The German also keeps the Reds dreaming of the Europa League and the FA Cup, competitions in which he also qualified for the next rounds.

“Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.” Jürgen's important message to you. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp's reasons for leaving Liverpool

Without a doubt, Klopp will go down in history as one of the coaches who left a mark of glory in Liverpool. In his statements he stated that “in an ideal world I would not have said anything to anyone until the end of the season, winning everything and then saying goodbye. That is not possible.”

The outside world wants to take advantage of this decision, laugh at it, wants to bother us. We are Liverpool, we have been through more difficult things together.

He added that “in the world we live in, it is not possible to keep these kinds of things secret; Maybe it's a surprise that we've been able to keep it [en secreto] until now. There are so many things that are influenced by it, especially personal situations. “My staff people need to know in advance, and especially the club needs to know in advance and plan.”

Klopp reflected on his role at Liverpool since arriving at Anfield: “TO

Over the years, my role was quite dominant. It wasn't intentional, but it happened. There were many times when I wished I never had to do that again. [dejar un club]; It's the third time I've had to do something like this and I really don't want that. But in the end I have to do it because one thing I'm really convinced of is that if you have to make a decision like that, it's better to do it a little earlier than a little late.”

Liverpool received the champion trophy.

Regarding whether this decision will affect the club in the remainder of the campaign, where it is aspiring to win all the titles in dispute, the coach responded that there are so many things to play for and “there may be some external ideas that disturb what we are doing.” doing, but it's all about us.

“The way we've grown together over the last few years is absolutely exceptional. Absolutely exceptional. SI've always said it, and especially now it's still true: nothing has to happen because of me. Now no one has to make games about me – please don't, if I can ask it would be very nice – and we just support each other,” he said.

Klopp's message to the fans

In the interview about his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the manager explained that the only thing he always wanted was total support for the team: “I know about our relationship, I don't need any kind of proof. We will have a moment, maybe the last day here or elsewhere, I mean in other countries or other competitions.

In the Premier League, Liverpool has 17 games left in which there will be a close fight for the title with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

“There's enough time to do this kind of thing. Now let's get to it. The outside world wants to take advantage of this decision, laugh at it, wants to bother us. We are Liverpool, we have been through more difficult things together. AND You went through harder things before me. Let's make it a strength. That would be great. Let's make the most of this season and have something else to smile about when we look to the future. Thank you,” Klopp said.

CRISTIAN ÁVILA JIMÉNEZ

