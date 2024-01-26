FFootball coach Jürgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool FC at the end of this season. The 56-year-old and the English first division club announced this on Friday. Klopp's contract with the “Reds” actually runs until mid-2026. The former Bundesliga coach of FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund took over as head coach in Liverpool in October 2015 and helped the club to new sporting prosperity.

“I understand that this is a shock for a lot of people at the moment when you hear it for the first time, but I can explain it,” Klopp said in a club statement. He loves the club, the city, the fans, the team and its employees. “But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that I have to make it,” Klopp added.

“I’m running out of energy”

The fan favorite explained that he was losing his strength. He's still doing well at the moment, but: “I know that I can't do the job again and again and again and again.” He owes everyone the truth. “And that’s the truth,” said Klopp: “I’m running out of energy.”

Klopp won the Champions League with the Premier League club in 2019 and the English championship again in 2020 after a long break. The “Reds” are currently leading the Premier League table by five points over defending champions Manchester City, but have also played one game more.







The former Bundesliga coach had recently been repeatedly referred to as a national coach. When signing Julian Nagelsmann, who will look after the national team at the home European Championships, Klopp said again in September that he was currently not available for the position at the German Football Association.

Klopp began his coaching career in Mainz in 2001 after his professional career and led the club into the Bundesliga. After seven years at FSV, he moved to Borussia Dortmund and became champions twice and DFB Cup winners once with BVB. He also left his post at Westphalia after seven years in office.