Jurgen Klopp, technician of the Liverpoolleft in the air the presence of Darwin Núñez against the real Madrid for a shoulder problem.

The Uruguayan striker, who scored the first goal of the win against Newcastle Unitedhurt his shoulder and Liverpool will wait until the last minute to face Real Madrid, in the first leg of the round of 16 tie for the Champions League.

“It may arrive. We will have to see how he is today. When we know that, we will make a decision,” Klopp said at a press conference.

Liverpool will train this afternoon and there Klopp will decide if Darwin, the starter in the last five games for the ‘Reds’, is ready to face Real Madrid.

In case the Uruguayan striker does not arrive on time, Liverpool have just recovered Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the cause, who have had minutes in the last two games after two long-term injuries.

At no time did DT refer to the presence of the Colombian Luis Diaz, who already does field work, after his injury.

it’s not the end

About the game and if he has seen last year’s final against the Spanish club again, Klopp was blunt.

“They are different games, but it is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. I had not seen that final in Paris again until this weekend and I realized why. It was torture. Now I know why there had not been seen. We played well, but they scored the decisive goal”, explained Klopp.

“We could have won that game, but we didn’t. Now we have more experience. Before the final, the other games were in a training camp (the Alfredo Di Stefano) and in a Anfield empty. That already is history”, added the German technician.

EFE