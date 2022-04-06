Sunday City-LiverpoolJürgen Klopp is looking forward to Sunday’s top match (kick-off at 5.30 pm) between Manchester City and Liverpool. The Liverpool coach praises his colleague Pep Guardiola. “City is exceptional, plays excellent football and Pep is the best coach in the world,” Klopp told Bild.

Liverpool won 3-1 at Benfica in the eighth finals of the Champions League on Tuesday. Manchester City were 1-0 too strong for Atlético Madrid, so that both English superpowers are on track for a place in the semi-finals.





Manchester City start the game against Liverpool on Sunday with a one point lead. In the Premier League, both clubs have seven more matches on the program after this weekend. Analyzing Manchester City is a mix of fun and work," Klopp said. "It's fun to watch them. On the other hand, it's about finding ways to play against them. Ways that others have not yet found or have not found often enough."

The first league game between Liverpool and Manchester City ended in a draw (2-2) this season.

