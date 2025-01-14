“We will see”: Jürgen Klopp is introduced as Head of Global Soccer, but he cannot answer the question of what his job is now. Instead, he tells us what he no longer wants to do – and defends himself against the accusations of the traditionalists.

You might think that certain puns would be forbidden in a place like Hangar-7. So it seemed inappropriate to say that Jürgen Klopp had landed in a new world this Tuesday afternoon, that he was introduced at a takeoff press conference, that he was giving a company wings, clipping the competition’s wings, taking over the cockpit, onto the runway turn, take off, take off, adjust the elevator correctly, fly off into a golden future or solve problems in the turbine…