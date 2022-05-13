The 2021-22 edition of the Champions League will be one of the last to be played with the current format. Uefa decided to have a romp in its most important club tournament.

As of the 2024-25 season, the tournament will no longer have a group stage, but rather a system in which the number of clubs will rise from 32 to 36 and in which each participant in that instance will play eight games and not six, as before.

The new format of the Champions League has raised doubts, due to how crowded the world football calendar is today, with the appearance of tournaments such as the League of Nations.

Klopp’s position on the new format

One of those who came out to talk about Uefa’s decision is Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, whose team will play this year’s title against Real Madrid on May 28 in Saint-Denis.

Although he said he did not know the proposal in depth, Klopp does not agree with increasing the number of games per team. “More games is always a bad idea. I’ve talked a lot about this. Obviously nobody’s interested, so… okay, I didn’t have time to hear all the details. I’ve heard a bit about it, but it’s really not the time to form an opinion.”

Another controversy: the distribution of tickets for the final

Klopp had also complained about the way tickets for the Champions League final will be distributed. “Where do the UEFA tickets go?” he asked himself on Wednesday.

The Uefa president himself, Aleksandr Ceferin, responded to him about the mechanism. In this regard, Klopp declared: “He answered me by text message. I said what I said, they should be more for the fans. 93 percent of the money goes to the clubs… I answered him and said OK. I was not enough prepared for this matter, but I have an opinion. I would prefer Uefa to get more money from the Champions League final and eliminate the Nations League.”

Ceferin had referred in a press conference to the complaints about the distribution of the ballots. “If the sponsors, who pay hundreds of millions of euros and more, which 93.5 percent end up in the hands of the clubs, receive part of the tickets (for the final), that is part of the contractual obligation we have Ceferin said.

“Uefa does not receive more tickets than the others. Some go to the market, others to fans, others to partners (sponsors). And not UEFA. It’s not that I keep tickets to give away or sell to my friends,” she assured.

