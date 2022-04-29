The Liverpool, second in the Premier League one point behind leader Manchester City, visits ninth-placed Newcastle on Saturdayin the most attractive match of the 35th day of the English championship.

Newcastle and Liverpool are the two teams that have added the most points in 2022 in England and that shows the great moment in which both formations find themselves.

Newcastle have 43 points after 34 games, and 28 of those units have come from the last 13 games. He has won his last four games.

Technician’s Words

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, talked about everything a bit.

Renewal of Salah and Mané. “That’s more of a question for the guys, what exactly does it mean to them, but all good, my relationship with them is great. or there is 100 percent in this business, but I think it is very likely that I will stay a little longer because there are other coaches at other clubs.”

The present. “We are in a very positive mood as a family. We really love being here and we want the club to be as successful as possible for as long as possible.”

The renewal. “For me, Liverpool is the perfect place to be. There are other good clubs, but for me Liverpool is the best place to be.”

The lows. “Kostas [Tsimikas] and Curtis [Jones] they had a couple of problems,” Klopp said. “Kostas is back, but Curtis is not yet. Bobby [Firmino] it won’t be ready for tomorrow either. He hasn’t trained yet. But that’s it.”

