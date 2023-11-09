Luis Manuel Diazfather of the footballer Luis Diazfrom Liverpool and the Colombian national team, was released this Thursday after twelve days kidnapped by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz, after his father’s freedom, will start for Liverpool)

The player’s father was handed over to a humanitarian commission of the UN Mission in Colombia and the Catholic church in the foothills of the Perijá mountain range, near the town of Barrancas, in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where he was kidnapped on October 28, and was taken by helicopter to Valledupar, capital of the department of Cesar.

Klopp’s words

After the news became known, it was confirmed that Luis will start Liverpool’s game away to Toulouse, on the fourth round of the Europa League group stage.

The Colombian asked to be close to the team and traveled with Liverpool to France to be available to play.

While the news was going around the world, Liverpool spoke out with a brief message on social networks.

“We are very happy with the news of @LuisFDiaz19. The safe return of the father and we thank everyone involved in securing his release,” the club said.

Later the one who spoke was Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, who gave details of how Lucho was.

“Lucho is very happy, thumbs up all the time. He looks good, very, very good,” Klopp said.

Regarding the player’s state of mind, he added: “Yes. He is in a great state of mind…

We asked him if he wanted to play, he said yes, so he will.”

PABLO ROMERO WITH EFE

More sports news