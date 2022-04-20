with videoLiverpool fans showed their best side on Tuesday evening. In the seventh minute all supporters stood and applauded Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who due to sad family circumstances was not present at the English squatter after the death of his son the day before.



20 Apr. 2022

In the seventh minute of the match, the jersey number Ronaldo always wears, all Liverpool and United fans stood up and welcomed Ronaldo and his partner Georgina with heartwarming applause. Then it too You’ll Never Walk Alone sounded, the goosebumps were sky high. The players also wore mourning bands.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp thought it was a nice tribute: ,,That was my moment of the match,’ said the German coach after the 4-0 victory. ,,The whole stadium showed pure class with that applause. It was very clear at that moment that there are so many things in life that are much more important than football. Of course we sympathize with Cristiano and his family,” said Klopp.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced in October last year that they were expecting twins. On Monday, they announced that one of the two babies, their son, had died. “It’s the greatest pain parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to go through this with some hope and joy,” they wrote in a statement.

Logically, Ronaldo is missing from the match selection. “Family is more important than anything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Manchester United said in a statement earlier in the day.

Liverpool fans with a heart for Cristiano Ronaldo. © REUTERS

