Liverpool prepares its debut in the premier league 2022-2023 season, which starts this Friday. The Colombian team louis diaz opens on Saturday visiting Fulham.

Before the premiere, the technician Jurgen Klopp gave a press conference that left much controversy for his fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cupby the date on which it is scheduled, at the end of the year and in the middle of the European seasons.

Klopp’s fury

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

Liverpool’s coach criticized that due to the World Cup many players are going to resume competition in their leagues with wear and tear and practically without rest. Especially those who advance to final instances.

“If all the players have a break, it’s not a problem, it’s good. It’s like a winter break that I had a lot in Germany as a player, four weeks, things like that. The problem is the players playing in the World Cup, that’s not right, but it was decided a long time ago,” Klopp said.

“If you go to the final of a World Cup and win or lose it or a match for third place, you are already quite busy and the rest starts a week later. When I start talking about it, I get very angry,” he added. the DT.

Klopp was more forceful: “My problem is that, as much as everyone knows that it is not right, no one talks about it enough to change it. Something has to change. You can’t just constantly look at the top players and say, ‘Oh my gosh, how great they are.'”

And Klopp, whose ambition is to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, which eluded him in the previous one, pointed out: “It’s like with the weather. We all know that it has to change but nobody is saying what we have to do. Why wouldn’t we talk about it and do it properly and say: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Fifa, Premier League, FA, start talking to each other’.”

