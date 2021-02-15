It no longer works at Liverpool FC. In terms of sport, there is currently neck blow after neck blow – and coach Jürgen Klopp also struggles in private. Klopp vehemently threw off rumors about a break as a coach!
Jürgen Klopp is currently on a sporty decline with Liverpool FC. Three late goals after leading the 3-1 draw against Leicester City last Saturday were the next low blow for the Reds and the definitive end of their title defense dreams. On Tuesday evening, Liverpool will continue again: In the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, the reigning English champions will meet RB Leipzig in Budapest.
Klopp said in the run-up to the game at the mandatory press conference about emerging speculation that he needed a break and wanted to leave Anfield. “I don’t need a break, I am full of energy,” replied the 53-year-old energetically.
Klopp’s mother died last week. Because of the entry regulations in the corona pandemic, Klopp was unable to attend the funeral. There was support from parts of the fans. On Monday morning a banner hung on Anfield Road with the inscription: “Jürgen Klopp YNWA”, alluding to the club’s motto: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.
When asked about the rumors and the banner, Klopp said: “I’ve heard of both. The banner wasn’t necessary. I don’t feel that I need any special support at this moment.”
And to the rumors: “Was I fired or did I leave? Neither, nor. I don’t need a break. Listen, the last thing I want to do is talk about private matters in a press conference. But everyone knows.” that we have had a tough time privately. “
Klopp continued: “It wasn’t just three weeks long, it was a much longer time. We always deal with it 100 percent as a family. I’ve been a coach in football for 20 years, so I can separate things, myself can switch one thing off. I don’t carry things around with me. When I’m private, I’m private, when it comes to football, I’m there. Nobody has to worry about me or anything. “
At the end, Klopp repeated that he was looking forward full of energy. “I may not look like that because the weather is not great and my beard is getting grayer and gray. Yes, I don’t sleep much, it’s all true, but I’m full of energy, honestly.”