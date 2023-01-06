Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined at Liverpool for a few weeks. The defender was injured in the 3-1 loss against Brentford on Monday. Although trainer Jürgen Klopp said afterwards that there was no cause for concern, the German confirmed today that it will take a few weeks.

“It’s not a minor injury and I’ve had worse injuries as a manager, but it’s somewhere in between. He will certainly be out for a few weeks,” Klopp said in his preview of tomorrow’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cody Gakpo will make his debut in that FA Cup match.

He felt something on his hamstring. He said it didn’t bother him and he could carry on, but we didn’t want to take any chances with him. The physios were happy with that. I don’t think it’s anything serious, but that’s why we changed him,” Klopp said earlier about Van Dijk.

Liverpool have been plagued by numerous injuries this season. Partly because of this, the team is working on a very difficult season. As number 6 in the ranking – 16 points behind leaders Arsenal – the national title is almost certainly out of sight and it will even be quite a job to grab a ticket for the Champions League. See also COVID in Spain, live today: Ómicron, restrictions, vaccines, new strains... | Last minute

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Premier League, all results, the program, the position of the English top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Premier League results and fixtures





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies See also Severe storms in Brazil: At least 34 people dead Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.