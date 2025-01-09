The pictures from that Wednesday in July 2005 when Red Bull reinvented itself show Dietrich Mateschitz with a broad smile. A deep inner satisfaction could be seen at the corners of the Styrian’s mouth throughout his life. This was also the case on that day when the entire family gathered at the stadium in Wals-Siezenheim for celebrations. Son Mark, then 13 years old, was there, but above all all the people who had always been extended family for the RB founder Mateschitz: celebrities such as the Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and the extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner, who per Parachute jump was the honor when the beverage company Red Bull began its football history.