Completely unexpected news in the Premier League. Liverpool have announced that their coach, Jurgen Klopp, has made the decision to leave the club as soon as this season ends.
“Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, after informing the club's ownership of his desire to leave his position in the summer.”
“After guiding the Reds to another Wembley final on Wednesday night, the 56-year-old will continue to oversee the team's remaining games in 2023-24 before bringing down the curtain on a glorious eight-year reign and as a coach at Anfield, where the club has won six major trophies under his direction to date,” reports the Anfield club.
Klopp himself, who still has a contract in force until 2026, explained in a video distributed by the club's official channels the reasons why he has decided to bring forward his departure from Liverpool:
“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I understand that it may be a shock for many people when they hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try. I love absolutely everything about this club, the city, the fans. I love the team and the staff, but making this decision makes me even clearer about what I have to make. How can I say it? I'm running out of energy. I don't have any problems right now, but I know that I would have to announce this one day. I'm perfectly, but I know I can't do the job over, and over, and over, and over again. After all the years and time we've spent together, and all the things we've been through, the respect and love that “You deserved to be told the truth, and this is the truth,” said the coach.
Jürgen Klopp signed for Livverpool in the summer of 2015 after an amazing spell at Borussia Dortmund. In his eight seasons as red coach, Klopp has returned the club to the top and under his command it has won all possible titles.
In addition, at an individual level he has won different awards, including The Best Award for Best Coach in 2019 and 2020 or the coach of the year award in the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.
To date, Klopp has directed 466 games for Liverpool, across all competitions, with a record of 283 wins, 105 losses and 18 draws, scoring 962 goals for and 469 against.
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
Season
|
Premier League
|
1
|
2019/20
|
FA Cup
|
1
|
2021/22
|
EFL Cup
|
1
|
2021/22
|
Community Shield
|
1
|
2022
|
Champions League
|
1
|
2018/19
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
2019
|
Club World Cup
|
1
|
2019
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Jürgen #Klopp #announces #leaving #Liverpool #season
Leave a Reply