Jurgen Klopp and the praise to Real Madrid for his feat

Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, said that Real Madrid’s comeback against Manchester City was “incredible” and that facing the whites in the Champions League final is his “destiny” after what happened in 2018.

“When we lost the final in 2018, my solution would have been to play another final the following year against them, but it was against Tottenham. This seems like destiny”, declared the German at a press conference, before facing the ‘Spurs’ this Saturday in the Premier League.

And of the City?

Klopp, who eliminated Villarreal on Tuesday, He also spoke about the spectacular tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City.



“It was strange and unfortunate for City, but what Madrid did was incredible. They managed to pass against PSG, Chelsea and City. If you kick those three you definitely deserve to be in the final. It will be a great game,” said the German.

“I am happy to play in the final and to have a chance to win the title. But before that there are several games to play, so it would be nice if the questions about Madrid stopped until then. We will work on the final from 22 to 28, not before,” Klopp added.

