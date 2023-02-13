Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool have celebrated their first win of the year in the English Premier League. After the last four unsuccessful games, the ailing soccer cup winners won the derby against Everton, who were threatened with relegation, on Monday evening 2-0 (1-0) and thus achieved the long-awaited liberation. Mohamed Salah (36th minute) and Winter access Cody Gakpo (49th) with his debut goal in England each scored after a counterattack. The win lifted Liverpool from tenth to ninth place in the table, but they are still seven points adrift of a place in Europe. Everton remain in relegation place 18.

Before the local derby, Jürgen Klopp had emphasized that he definitely wanted to fulfill his contract with Liverpool, which runs until 2026, despite the current crisis. “I won’t and I can’t go,” Klopp clarified. An early departure from Anfield is out of the question for him. “I’m responsible and I want to do it. I am 100 percent committed.”

So far this season things have not gone well for Klopp and his team. As of Monday, there was still no win in the league this year, and the defending champions have been eliminated from the FA Cup and the League Cup.

No comparisons with Mainz and Dortmund

Nevertheless, Klopp expressed confidence. “I have enough experience to know that you can get out of a situation like this,” said the 55-year-old, rejecting comparisons with his former clubs Mainz and Dortmund, where he had left after seven years.

“When I left Mainz, it was a career step. When I left Borussia Dortmund I was very exhausted and I felt like it was time to do something else. None of that is the case now,” explained the coach. “I’m totally here.”