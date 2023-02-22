Ob How to translate “torture” as torment or torture depends entirely on the context. In any case, the term left little room for interpretation, what displeasure it was for Jürgen Klopp to watch the lost Champions League final in Paris again. When he rewound almost nine months to prepare for the round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid at the weekend, Klopp saw Liverpool FC who could have won. Who was the better team for 90 minutes, but then lacked the little things to conquer the European crown a second time.

It was also one of Klopp’s most painful defeats, certainly surpassed by one against, well, Real Madrid four years earlier, in Kiev in 2018. Short keywords to remember: Salah’s tears, Karius’ calamities, Ramos’ contribution.