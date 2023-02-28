Jürgen Klinsmann did not need to be persuaded to become the new coach of the South Korean national soccer team. “From the first second it was clear: He wants the job,” said Michael Müller, technical director of the South Korean association KFA, at a press conference on Tuesday. The association announced on Monday that former national coach Klinsmann would take over the post. The 58-year-old Swabian will start work next week, his contract will initially run until after the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper and wrote down all the candidates. We talked to five,” said Müller about the process of looking for a coach. “Then we started negotiating, first with Jürgen Klinsmann. Now he’s our national coach.” In the beginning there were 61 names on the list.

“I am very happy and honored”

Klinsmann was a coach candidate in South Korea in 2018 and “a really strong personality,” said Müller (57), “Jürgen Klinsmann is not only a coach, but also a manager and motivator. He wants success.” During the interview, Klinsmann was “focused, motivated and interested” and asked direct questions, for example about upcoming opponents.

The takeover of the post comes almost three years after the crashing failed adventure at Bundesliga club Hertha BSC. No information was given about the financial terms of his contract. The Klinsmann, who previously lived in the USA and succeeds the Portuguese Paulo Bento, is scheduled to make his debut on March 24 in the international match against Colombia.

“I am very happy and honored to be the head coach of the Korean national team,” Klinsmann was quoted as saying by the association. He also feels honored to be following in the footsteps of great coaches from Guus Hiddink to Paulo Bento. The former Germany international said he would do his best to achieve good results in the upcoming Asian championship and at the 2026 World Cup.







Under Dutchman Hiddink, South Korea finished fourth at the 2002 home World Cup shared with Japan. At the last World Cup in Qatar, South Korea had reached the round of 16 when they faced record world champions Brazil. Then Bento had announced his departure.

Resignation from Hertha BSC in Berlin

For Klinsmann, who was described as a German football icon in the South Korean media on Monday, this is now his third job as national coach. From 2004 to 2006, the 1990 world champion looked after Germany and led the DFB team to third place at the home World Cup. From July 2011 to November 2016, the former professional was the national coach of the USA. The DFB wished Klinsmann every success via Twitter.







At club level, Klinsmann last worked as a Hertha coach until February 2020, which ended in a big misunderstanding. There he resigned after only three months due to disagreements with the club leadership. Most recently, Klinsmann worked for the world association FIFA as a member of the technical study group at the World Cup in Qatar.

As a coach, Klinsmann now seems intent on making a successful comeback “by producing significant results in his capacity as coach of the Korean national soccer team,” wrote the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, which has the highest circulation. Klinsmann had an excellent reputation as a footballer.

Klinsmann is expected in the South Korean capital next week, said a spokeswoman for the KFA. Then the decision about the composition of his future assistant team should be made together with Klinsmann. At the beginning of January, the South Korean association promoted 57-year-old Michael Müller, who had previously worked in the youth team of the German Football Association (DFB), to technical director.

Klinsmann will reside in South Korea

The South Korean newspaper “Ilgan Sports” reported that an important factor in Klinsmann’s selection was his willingness to live in South Korea during his future coaching duties. The place of residence was Müller’s most important criterion for the selection of the coach. Bento also resided in South Korea and watched the local K-League games to spot and observe new players for the national team, it said.

In January, Müller named further selection criteria: specialist knowledge, experience, motivation and the ability to work in a team. The new coach must also be able to identify with the team philosophy. After the opening international match against Colombia, Klinsmann and his new team will face Uruguay on March 28 in Seoul. After that, South Korea will take part in the Asian Cup from June 16th to July 16th. The tournament will take place at World Cup hosts and defending champions Qatar.