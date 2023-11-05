Habermas (Düsseldorf, Germany, 1929) is one of the few living philosophers who have had the ability to overcome intellectual fashions and today he remains as present in the public space as when he appeared as a young theorist. enragé in the student movements of the late sixties. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, philosopher Ronald Dworkin said of him: “Not only is he the most famous living philosopher in the world, but his own fame is famous.” Or, I would say, that his fame is far superior to the knowledge of his complex theory. He owes his celebrity more than anything to his tireless need to comment on every event that shakes public opinion at every moment; that is, more to his intellectual role than to his intricate philosophy. I wouldn’t be surprised if at 94 years old he surprised us with some text about the current situation in Palestine, just as he did with the war in Ukraine and with all previous war conflicts, with the relationship between philosophy and religion, with the debates on biotechnology, the defense of the EU from a federal integration perspective or the more specifically German questions about reunification or the critical management of the Nazi past and the Holocaust. And with zillions more topics.

In Germany it is a national icon as solid as the Brandenburg Gate. On the occasion of his 90th birthday in 2019, an authentic collective tribute to his figure was organized, with an unusual media display. It is a country that loves its intellectuals, perhaps because they are becoming an increasingly scarce species. That said birthday coincided with the presentation of a book of 1,752 pages where he reviews the entire history of philosophy of the last 2,500 years, beginning with its prelude in the “axial age” (in the words of Karl Jaspers), the moment in which the first evolved religions began to consolidate, caused a mixture of admiration and disbelief. Since then he has already published a new book —Ein neuer Strukturwandel der Öffentlichkeit und die deliberative Politik, 2022 (The new transformation of public space and deliberative democracy; no Spanish edition)— and apparently he has another one ready. More wood to fuel a myth that was born when, at just 24 years old, he published his article “Thinking with Heidegger against Heidegger” in the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung, which had a spectacular impact. No one could imagine then that this daring and sharp young man was going to be the successor of the old curmudgeon from the Black Forest in the canon of the great German philosophers, who would become the “Hegel of the Federal Republic.”

A restless and hyperactive theorist

Habermas spent his childhood in Gummersbach, near Cologne, the city where his father headed the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and, therefore, implicitly collaborated with the dominant regime, although he had liberal convictions. During the war he is enlisted in the Hitler Youth, although he never participates in the war. This and Nazi totalitarianism in general will leave him, however, a deep mark that immediately inclines him towards a firm commitment to democracy and an enormous distrust towards those who readjusted without purging his previous responsibilities. Half his life he was associated with the Frankfurt Critical School, joining its Institute for Social Research in 1955 at the initiative of Adorno, although in reality he did not last more than four years at that institution. He immediately had disagreements with his director, Max Horkheimer, who considered him too leftist. He always recognized himself as a disciple of Adorno, whom he deeply admired, but he immediately began to fly alone. He was too free and restless to simply enroll in a school. In fact, in his first impact book, History and criticism of public opinion (1962), he already began to separate himself from his alleged teachers by undertaking a radical reinterpretation of the Enlightenment. Far from being satisfied with the defeatist and dead-end criticism of his elders, who were more inclined to focus on the pathologies of modernity, Habermas turned towards a more optimistic vision. Modernity now begins to be evaluated as an “unfinished project”, not as the deformed culmination of a process that sought to emancipate man and ended up becoming its opposite: a new form of anonymous and ungraspable power. Even though he was attentive to its distortions, Habermas would soon emerge as the great defender of the Enlightenment project, even after the spectacular appearance of French post-structuralist philosophy.

Jürgen Habermas gives a lecture at the Technical University of Dresden, December 9, 1998. Matthias Lüdecke (AKG / ALBUM)

From then on, its objective will be to access normative criteria from which to base a critical social theory adapted to the new conditions of “late capitalism”, being well aware that for this it is not enough to rely exclusively on the tradition of philosophy and neo-Marxist social analyzes; It was also necessary to draw on the contributions of the different areas of specialized knowledge. He was well aware from the beginning that it is not possible to access a new theory of rationality without counting on cooperation between philosophy and all the social sciences. And there begins a restless adventure marked by an alchemy and intellectual flexibility that allowed him to integrate into his theory elements of others that could serve these purposes. He thus undertakes a critical reappropriation of the theory and philosophy of liberal democracy, reconstructing in particular the necessary institutional and normative assumptions that underlie the public dimension of reason, as initially formulated by Kant; he formulates an ethics of discourse that he elaborates together with KO Apel; and he promotes a rereading of Weber, Parsons and Luhmann, as well as pragmatism and the “linguistic turn” undertaken in contemporary philosophy.

“Arguing is more important than eating,” he told a student who wanted to go to lunch in the middle of an argument.

All this while establishing himself academically. In 1964 he accessed the chair of Social Philosophy that Horkheimer held until then, and in 1971 he was appointed director of the Max Planck Institute for “research for the living conditions of the scientific-technical world” until he returned to his chair in Frankfurt in 1983. where he retired in 1993. His reputation as a polemicist has always accompanied him, and not only for the journalistic interventions already mentioned, among which I would highlight the “historians’ debate” on the German Nazi past or the one he had with Sloterdijk on genetic manipulation or all those who have discussed the role of the EU. Of his public debates, it is worth emphasizing the one he had with the still Cardinal Ratzinger on reason, religion and secularism, one of the topics on which he devoted himself with enthusiasm after the 9/11 attack. And among academics, he disputes positivism, Luhmann’s systems theory or postmodern philosophy, although he never missed the opportunity to have lunch with Michel Foucault when he went to Paris. Arguing was always his way of life — “arguing is more important than eating,” he told a disciple who wanted to interrupt a discussion of his paper with the teacher to go to lunch.

The intellectual feeds on the philosopher

His irrepressible drive to be present in almost all public debates is not only one of the main traits of his personality; It is a natural extension of his theoretical premises. Not in vain is he the great architect of the theory of deliberative democracy, that constant exercise of enlightenment between free and equal citizens who dissolve their differences with arguments in a process of constant deliberation. The fundamental thing is that this discussion is oriented toward mutual understanding and takes place under conditions that ensure perfect inclusion and symmetry among those deliberating. In the end, this is the budget, the best argument would end up prevailing. Political communication in our public space is, clearly, far from this ideal, something that our author has always been denouncing. In these post-truth moments, with the proliferation of fake news, tribal epistemology, rampant emotionalization and a thousand strategies to condition opinion, there would have already been a total departure from said normative assumptions. This led him to write what is so far his last book, Ein neuer Strukturwandel der Öffentlichkeit… Public reason, that great achievement of the Enlightenment, has dissolved behind the noise of social media and manipulation.

All in all, it provides at least a normative template that allows us to evaluate the dimension of the disorder and can offer us a point of support for criticism. This template was woven by Habermas over the years until it culminated in what will go down in the history of philosophy, his theory of communicative action, based on the centrality of language as the natural medium of communication and the understanding; but it is also that of concealment, deception and the interests of power. To access rational communication and eliminate the distortions indicated, it is enough to resort to an analysis of our usual communication practices. In them we continually raise claims of validity about facts, norms, experiences, which we try to justify or validate by resorting to arguments that we submit to the interaction of others; We subject them to the practice of “intersubjectivity.” That and nothing else is what Habermas does in his public interventions or in his academic activity, trying to dilute his pronouncements in a dialogue that always aspires to reciprocal understanding.

In A history of philosophy (Trotta, published this November 6), the monumental book whose first volume is now available in Spanish, the broad gallop it undertakes through the entire life of the spirit does not seek to overwhelm us with its undoubted erudition; The objective is to elucidate what the task of philosophy may be at a time when the expansive vision of science and continuous specialization threaten to divert us from what should be its fundamental objective, to orient us about the world in which we live, to enlighten us about how to face the challenges of the contemporary world and help us “make autonomous use of reason” to be able to decide who and how we want to be. These have always been the questions that have marked Habermas’s extraordinary intellectual life.

