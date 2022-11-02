Club América is already working on what will be the next Clausura 2023 tournament and since its elimination from the past Apertura 2022 rumors have arisen about the elements that would leave the institution and one of the names has been that of Jurgen Damma player who was not taken much into account by the coaching staff headed by Ferdinand Ortiz.
In recent days, the supposed interest of FC Juárez for the services of ‘Flash’ has been uncovered, since Hernan Cristante I would look favorably on their hiring, as they seek to strengthen themselves, after having been the disappointment of the last tournament by having signed great soccer players and not having had satisfactory results.
The still player of the Eagles did not have his best performance with the team, because Ferdinand Ortiz He did not give the 29-year-old attacker many opportunities, having participated in only seven games between the regular phase, the final phase and the Leagues Cup, so he would leave El Nido a few months after arriving and, in addition, his contract expires by the end of the year.
The Braves of Ciudad Juárez have already begun to arm themselves for the following year, first with the signing of Louis Rodriguezformer national team player and now they would look for another former Tricolor player for their ranks where chrysanthemum He will continue to command in search of improving his results from the last contest.
