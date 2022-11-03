Jürgen Damm reveals his future for 2023

Jürgen Damm’s career has gone down drastically in recent years. The winger left Tigres in August 2020 for Atlanta United. In the UANL team, he had already had several semesters with a low performance and could never fit into the MLS team, despite arriving with star status.
Damm was removed from the first team squad after The Five Stripes squad sought to renegotiate the Mexican soccer player’s contract and reduce his record. Given the player’s refusal, they chose to release him in February 2022. Five months later, already as a free player, the attacker signed with Club América as a surprise.
The news surprised locals and strangers as Jürgen Damm was far from his best level and had been inactive for several months. In the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, as expected, the right winger received few chances and showed little to nothing on the pitch. The 29-year-old player from Tuxpan played just 80 minutes, over five games, in the regular phase of the tournament.
In the league, he played 45 minutes. He was unable to score or provide an assist during his time on the field of play. Everything indicates that Damm will not remain with the Eagles for Clausura 2023.
There are few arguments for Damm to remain in the institution for another semester after the poor results he delivered in the Apertura 2022. Damm won the sympathy of the fans for his attitudes and publications on networks, but he did not show anything on the field.
In recent days it has been rumored that the striker could leave for Mazatlán FC or FC Juárez. Through his social networks, Damm gave a clue about his future.
The winger shared a photo of the medals he has won throughout his career, mainly with Tigres, and accompanied the image with the caption: “If it is God’s will, that space is destined for the 14th”, implying that his intention is to remain with the azulcremas.
