Jürgen Damm makes fun of Chivas in an ugly way on social networks

Jurgen Damm He barely has a tournament of having dressed the colors of Club América, staunch rival of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, but due to his enthusiasm to win over the cream-blue fans, the speedy attacker has messed with the chivahermanos through his social networks and it is that He did it during the tournament and now, on vacation, he continues to do it.
On this occasion, the Águilas player immediately hooked up with a cream-blue fan on his Facebook account, as he responded to a comment in one of his posts, following his chatter.
“That photo is bigger than Chivas”, Wrote a user in the photograph that the footballer shared, for which the azulcrema player immediately responded: “MMuch more, in the photo there are 5 League titles in 12 years and Chivas has 2 in 45 years. Greetings John”.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
with everything and what Jürgen Damm is not an important player in the tactical scheme of ortiz and that there have been rumors about its continuity, the player has not cared that the doors of the Sacred Flock have been closed.
Well, it must be remembered that some time ago the footballer addressed the institution with respect and even the rojiblanca board was close to hiring him, however, the signing never took place and once he became a free agent in 2022 he joined the ranks of the bluecream set.
Unfortunately for him, despite the fact that he has won the affection of the fans, he has not consolidated himself in the first team and during the Apertura 2022 he had very little activity from the Tano Ortiz.
#Jürgen #Damm #fun #Chivas #ugly #social #networks
Leave a Reply