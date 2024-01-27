The “Future Council” appointed by the states proposes a central, new ARD station. What should we expect there? More equipment and less program. A guest post.

DThe work of the “Future Council” is worth an intensive look: the thoughts on the mission and offer with the tips on sharpening the mission, on democracy and the common good, on the educational mission, on leadership organization and management skills, on function-appropriate remuneration and on indexing the contribution. Council chairwoman Julia Jäkel justified the central proposal for a central ARD in an interview with the FAZ by saying that the ARD was willing to reform, but not really capable of reform.

The expert commission is thus stopping too early in its analysis of the ARD problems. Of course she is right when she points out that ARD has no central management, the ARD chairmanship has no right to intervene and broadcaster egoism in the network cannot simply be ignored. This analysis leaves out the fact that these deficits are only partly to be blamed on the ARD. The bigger failures lie with the countries that fail to adapt the legal framework. The ARD is indeed willing to reform, but the states are not capable of reform. In order to create a new ARD, the states would have to overcome their reform shadow more than before.