new benefits reportStill bailiffs on their necks and their daughters in a foster home. Years later, Jurgen and Gerda Deceuninck still suffer from the benefits drama. Another report will be released on Monday, this time from the parliamentary inquiry committee on Fraud Policy. But when will their problems actually be solved? “Even if we get everything reimbursed, it doesn't make us any happier.”
Hans van Soest
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Jurgen #Gerda #overclaimed #hour #childcare #lost #daughters
Leave a Reply