Jurassic World – The domain: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, January 1, 2023, the film Jurassic World – Il dominion airs on Sky Cinema Uno. This is the first vision broadcast on Sky Cinema on the first day of the new year, also available in 4K HDR. The film directed by Colin Trevorrow is the sequel to Jurassic World – Fallen kingdom, sixth chapter of the popular saga. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Jurassic World – The domain? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film directed by Colin Trevorrow, is the third installment of the Jurassic World saga. Chris Pratt returns to take on the role of the tamer of velociraptors, and co-stars with the protagonists of Jurassic Park: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Laura Dern will return as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcom. Jurassic World 3 was written by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael.

The Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the dominant predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Domination: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Jurassic World: Domination? Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, BD Wong. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Chris PrattOwen Grady

Bryce Dallas HowardClaire Dearing

Laura DernEllie Sattler

Jeff GoldblumIan Malcolm

Sam NeillAlan Grant

DeWanda WiseKayla Watts

Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole

BD WongHenry Wu

Omar Sy: Barry Sembene

Isabella SermonMaisie Lockwood

Campbell Scott: Lewis Dodgson

Justice SmithFranklin Webb

Scott HazeRainn Delacourt

Dichen Lachman: Soyona Santos

Daniella PinedaAunt Rodriguez

Kristoffer PolahaWyatt Huntley

Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood

Varada Sethu: Shira

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer for the film Jurassic World – Il dominion, a film broadcast on Sky Cinema in the first run.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Jurassic World: Domination on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 1 January 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.