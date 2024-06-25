After the premiere of Jurassic World In 2015 the saga enjoyed considerable financial success, although the critics have not been so good. In fact, we are already on the way to receiving a new film in this series which will also feature the participation of Black Widow herself.

In an interview with ComicBook, actress Scarlett Johansson confirmed that she will join the next sequel to Jurassic WorldShe also said she is a fan of these films and confessed that she has been trying to get them for a long time. Now her wish has become a reality.

‘I’m a huge fan of this franchise, I’m a nerd about it. I can’t believe it, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get in for a long time, more than 10 years. I told them I could die in the first 5 minutes, I could eat anything, I’ll do anything. The fact that this is happening right now is incredible to me.‘. The actress said.

The actress also said that the script for this new Jurassic World film is very exciting. In fact it’s one of the parts why she’s very excited to be added to the franchise. Do you think it could be better than the previous ones?

What do we know about the new Jurassic World movie?

The new movie Jurassic World It is planned to arrive on July 2, 2025. Despite having this name, no character from the previous ones is expected to return. In fact, a whole new series of protagonists will be introduced and the story is still a mystery.

It will be directed by Gareth Edwards who directed 2014’s Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The script will be written by David Koepp who was the screenwriter behind the first Jurassic Park film. . So there are plenty of reasons to be excited. Do not believe it?

