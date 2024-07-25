A special exhibition of Jurassic World in Mexico City, where many fans of the series had the opportunity to see some mechatronics in the form of dinosaurs. Although this event took place without any problems, once the person responsible for this put away all the objects, He noticed that a robotic dinosaur valued at $2 million pesos had been stolen.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, the theft of this robot took place between July 17 and 18, although the complaint was issued last Tuesday, July 23. The event took place in Perisur, so investigations have already begun.In this case, detectives from the Investigative Police have been ordered to intervene, who are tasked with carrying out a series of corresponding inquiries at the scene, such as locating possible witnesses and video surveillance cameras.

For its part, personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, specifically experts in criminology, photography and valuation, They have been selected to obtain clues that offer clear details about this robbery.Unfortunately, at the moment there is no concrete information or details that can lead to a culprit of this robbery.

For the moment we can only wait to find out how this event will come to fruition. endsomething that could take months. In related topics, these are the first details of Jurassic World 4. Likewise, Jeff Goldblum congratulates Scarlett Johansson for her participation in this film.

Author’s Note:

This is a big robbery. A $2 million animatronic is no small feat, so the robot’s owner is probably putting all possible pressure on the police to find the thief as soon as possible.

Via: Universal