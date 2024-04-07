Jurassic World: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Jurassic World, a 2015 film directed by Colin Trevorrow, will be broadcast. Fourth chapter of the Jurassic Park film series, inspired by the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, the film remained in development hell for thirteen years. It was scheduled to be released on June 4, 2014, but its release was pushed back to June 12, 2015 due to disagreements between Universal Studios and the screenwriters. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Twenty-two years after the Jurassic Park incident, John Hammond's dream has come true. Isla Nublar finally has a fully functioning theme park with thousands of entries per day: Jurassic World, founded by InGen with the support of tycoon Simon Masrani, owner of Masrani Global, who has been tasked with carrying out the project by Hammond himself, shortly before his death. During the Christmas holidays, the young Gray Mitchell and his older brother Zach are sent by their parents, who are about to divorce, to the island to spend the holidays in the company of their aunt Claire, head manager of the park. However, the latter is too busy with work, so she entrusts her grandchildren to Zara, her assistant. Although takings have always been high since 2005, the year Jurassic World opened, drops in sales have been recorded over time, as the world has now become accustomed to the existence of dinosaurs, and to counteract this trend, Claire and the geneticists at InGen, led by Dr. Henry Wu, create a new species of dinosaur by combining the DNA of various prehistoric predators with that of other animals.

Jurassic World: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Jurassic World, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Chris Pratt: Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard: Claire Dearing

Omar Sy: Barry Sembène

Vincent D'Onofrio: Vic Hoskins

Jake Johnson: Lowery Cruthers

Lauren LapkusVivian Krill

Ty Simpkins: Gray Mitchell

Nick Robinson: Zach Mitchell

BD Wong: Dr. Henry Wu

Irrfan Khan: Simon Masrani

Judy Greer: Karen Mitchell

Brian Tee: Katashi Hamada

Katie McGrath: Zara Young

Andy BuckleyScott Mitchell

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Jurassic World live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.