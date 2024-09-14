Hints are emerging of a possible third installment in Frontier Developments’ dinosaur management series, with the idea being that Jurassic World Evolution 3 may it be coming next yearin 2025, perhaps corresponding to the Jurassic World: Rebirth movie.

The idea emerges from some details also published on the Reddit channel dedicated to the series, in which some slides were shown that refer to the next projects of Frontier, in collaboration with Universal. The two companies seem to be decidedly intent on making continue the series of management gamesand the third chapter of the series seems to have already been in development for some time.

It is not precisely identified as Jurassic World Evolution 3, but considering that the author is still Frontier Developments and that the first two chapters have achieved optimal results on the market, it is quite natural to think that a third chapter is on the way.