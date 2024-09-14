Hints are emerging of a possible third installment in Frontier Developments’ dinosaur management series, with the idea being that Jurassic World Evolution 3 may it be coming next yearin 2025, perhaps corresponding to the Jurassic World: Rebirth movie.
The idea emerges from some details also published on the Reddit channel dedicated to the series, in which some slides were shown that refer to the next projects of Frontier, in collaboration with Universal. The two companies seem to be decidedly intent on making continue the series of management gamesand the third chapter of the series seems to have already been in development for some time.
It is not precisely identified as Jurassic World Evolution 3, but considering that the author is still Frontier Developments and that the first two chapters have achieved optimal results on the market, it is quite natural to think that a third chapter is on the way.
It wouldn’t be the only Jurassic World/Park game coming soon
What is clear is that the plan is to launch the new “Jurassic World game” in fiscal year 2026, which extends through much of 2025 through May 2026.
Jurassic World Evolution 3 is perhaps expected in this period, specifically reported in correspondence with the new film from Universal and Amblin, entitled Jurassic World Rebirth.
Although production on the film is still ongoing, it already has a release date set for July 2, 2025so the new chapter of the management series could also arrive during this period.
Meanwhile, Saber Interactive also announced Jurassic Park: Survival, a single-player action game that appears to have a somewhat horror tone, first teased in a trailer at last year’s The Game Awards.
