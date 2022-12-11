Jurassic World Evolution 2’s Dominion Malta Expansion is out now.

Inspired by Jurassic World Dominion, the DLC ushers in a new campaign, “as well as welcoming four awe-inspiring new species to their facilities”, and “a never-before-seen natural lagoon”. Here, you can get a peek at the action in the teaser trailer below:

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion | Launch Trailer.

“Along with a new campaign, players can play with new film-inspired buildings and introduce “four fascinating new prehistoric species to their parks – the Atrociraptor, omnivorous Oviraptor, feathered Moros Intrepidus, and the Lystrosaurus,” Frontier explains.

“Park managers can now travel to the Mediterranean alongside a cast of iconic characters in an all-new campaign inspired by of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster film – Jurassic World Dominion, as well as welcoming four awe-inspiring new species to their facilities. ”

The campaign stars Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott).

For players who won’t be picking up the DLC, there’s also a free update out now, too. As well as the usual bug fixes and quality of life improvements, you’ll also see “exciting new features and enhancements”, attacking and eating behaviors for smaller species, five DFW Campaign levels that are now available to play as Challenge Mode maps.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is out now on PC (Steam, Windows, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Epic Games Store) and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.