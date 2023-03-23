Frontier Developments is expanding its prehistoric park management sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2 again next Thursday, 30th March, with a line-up of feathered dinos – some friendly, others considerably less so – arriving as part of its latest paid DLC.

Jurassic World Evolution 2’s Feathered Species Pack, as the DLC is known, is another strictly creature-focused expansion, adding a total of four news dinos: bipedal “feathered tyrant” Yutyrannus, flying Jeholopterus, omnivorous Deinocheirus, and pack-hunting Sinosauropteryx.

Those four additions will cost £5.99/€7.99/$7.99 USD when Jurassic World Evolution 2’s Feathered Species Pack – the game’s fourth paid DLC since launch – arrives next week on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC .

