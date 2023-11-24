Jurassic World Evolution 2as its name suggests, continues to evolve and does so with the arrival of Cretaceous Predator Pack able to add four more new dinosaurs to the collection, in addition to Update 8, arriving on November 30, 2023.
Frontier Developments therefore continues to enrich its prehistoric theme park construction and management simulation with content, with the launch of the Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC, clearly focused on predators of the Cretaceous period.
The DLC will arrive together withUpdate 8 for Jurassic World Evolution 2, a rather substantial and obviously free patch, capable of improving and modifying various aspects of the game with effects visible to everyone, in addition to paid additional content.
DLC and Update 8 contents
THE new dinosaurs coming in the Cretaceous Predator Pack are the following:
- Gigantoraptor
- Utahraptor
- Concavenator
- Tarbosaurus
In addition to these, with Update 8 free some layouts designed for the Sandbox and Custom Challenges will be added with pre-established routes, structures and fences already inserted.
The update also adds the ability to change the time of day in Capture mode and introduces several variations to the dinosaurs already present such as Allosaurus 2022, Dimorphodon 2022, Pteranodon 2001, Brachiosaurus 2001 and Stegosaurus 1997.
For more information on the game, please refer to our review of Jurassic World Evolution 2, as well as that of the Dominion Biosyn expansion.
