Jurassic World Evolution 2as its name suggests, continues to evolve and does so with the arrival of Cretaceous Predator Pack able to add four more new dinosaurs to the collection, in addition to Update 8, arriving on November 30, 2023.

Frontier Developments therefore continues to enrich its prehistoric theme park construction and management simulation with content, with the launch of the Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC, clearly focused on predators of the Cretaceous period.

The DLC will arrive together withUpdate 8 for Jurassic World Evolution 2, a rather substantial and obviously free patch, capable of improving and modifying various aspects of the game with effects visible to everyone, in addition to paid additional content.