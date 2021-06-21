Jurassic World: Dominion shows itself with the first teaser trailer, which announces the possibility of attending apreview of the film in theaters IMAX, during the screening of Fast & Furious 9.

While passionate gamers of the film saga eagerly await the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2, presented with a trailer at the Summer Game Fest, the arrival of the third chapter of the new series is therefore approaching with great strides.

American users who will go to IMAX theaters to see Fast & Furious 9 will therefore be able to attend an extended taste of the film, but it is not known whether this initiative will also be resumed in Italy.

Returning to the teaser, it is a short but intense experience: a few seconds in which the absolute protagonists of the franchise are shown, the dinosaurs, with various species moving free after the events of the last film.