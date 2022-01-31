To the first trilogy of the dinosaur universe: Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park 3 (2001 ), it was followed by a new one, a kind of restart (but in the sense of continuation). Jurassic World 1 (2015) revived the franchise created by the king midas of cinema steven spielberg, after 14 years. He followed Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and will close with Jurassic World 3: Dominion (2022).

Closure of one stage, but beginning of another

The producer Frank Marshall recently ruled out a live-action series continuing this sci-fi universe with dinosaurs. “I believe that Jurassic World 3 It is going to close this trilogy, but we are not resting on our laurels”, he mentioned.

“We are going to sit down and see what the future is. We have that wonderful animated series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. Obviously we want to make good quality movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in jurassic worldMarshall told Slashfilm.

Jurassic World, dominion was the first production to resume recording in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: Universal Pictures

Ending all the way

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ It will be the conclusion of this triad of films that began in 2015, an outcome for which the director, Trevorrow and company have decided to bring to light all their weapons, since the stars of the first film return: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum .

“Dinosaurs are now living among us and they are going to stay that way for quite some time. ”, added the filmmaker for the same medium. While producer Marshall, for his part, described this story as the “potential beginning of a new era for the Jurassic universe.”

